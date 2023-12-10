Trash chute fire in Chicago apartment building prompts evacuations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several floors of a high-rise building in Woodlawn were evacuated Sunday evening due to a trash chute fire.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire at 6430 S. Stony Island Ave. created smoky conditions on several floors around 8:15 p.m., with multiple apartments calling 911 for help.

Several floors of the 22-story building were evacuated due to the smoke, and one person was evaluated by paramedics, but no injuries were reported.

Crews were checking several apartments after the fire was extinguished, and the Fire Department requested a warming bus for the people who were evacuated as smoke was being ventilated from the building.