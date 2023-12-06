Body camera video shows deadly Chicago police shootout in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera video footage of a deadly police shooting last month in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police have said, shortly before noon on Nov. 6, officers conducted an investigatory stop on 32-year-old Tranza Campbell near 73rd and Dante.

Police said Campbell ran off when officers tried to question him, and as he fled he fired on police, wounding one officer. Officers returned fire, striking Campbell, who was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Body camera footage released by COPA on Wednesday shows an officer chasing down Campbell and knocking him to the ground as multiple shots ring out.

Warning: video contains graphic content

Campbell can be seen firing a gun at the officer who tackled him as Campbell kneels on the sidewalk and the officer lies at the bottom step of the front porch of a home on the block.

Other officers continue firing at Campbell as he slumps to the ground.

The video also shows a bloody gunshot wound to the injured officer's arm.

Warning: video contains graphic content

COPA said three on-duty officers and an on-duty sergeant in an unmarked vehicle had tried to stop Campbell, and as he walked away, "a physical altercation ensued, which led to the individual discharging a firearm, striking one officer."

The sergeant and two officers also fired shots, killing Campbell.

COPA said the injured officer was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Warning: video contains graphic content

A gun was recovered at the scene.

COPA's investigation is ongoing.

Police have said all four officers involved in the shootout were placed on 30 days of administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings. That 30-day leave was set to expire on Wednesday.

Warning: video contains graphic content



