Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Gary, touts infrastructure improvements

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, highlighting new infrastructure improvements.

He started out with a stop at the Gary/Chicago International Airport to check out improvements to the airport's cargo operations.

Millions of federal dollars will help local manufacturers, ease national supply chain issues, and bring jobs.

"We're making roads and railroad crossings safer in Hammond, here in Gary, in Munster, and so many other places – and of course, that is generating a huge amount of work," Buttigieg said. "We are creating a generation of new, good union jobs."

Buttigieg also visited Elkhart, Indiana Wednesday afternoon to talk about a new grant to eliminate a rail crossing. He is heading to Indianapolis on Thursday.