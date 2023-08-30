Watch CBS News
Local News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Gary, touts infrastructure improvements

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Northwest Indiana
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Northwest Indiana 00:46

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, highlighting new infrastructure improvements.

He started out with a stop at the Gary/Chicago International Airport to check out improvements to the airport's cargo operations.

Millions of federal dollars will help local manufacturers, ease national supply chain issues, and bring jobs.

"We're making roads and railroad crossings safer in Hammond, here in Gary, in Munster, and so many other places – and of course, that is generating a huge amount of work," Buttigieg said. "We are creating a generation of new, good union jobs."

Buttigieg also visited Elkhart, Indiana Wednesday afternoon to talk about a new grant to eliminate a rail crossing. He is heading to Indianapolis on Thursday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.