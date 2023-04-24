Training begins for Chicago Park District lifeguard positions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beach season is less than five weeks away, and the American Red Cross is helping lifeguards keep swimmers safe.

The first of several certification sessions began on Monday.

"Providing Chicago families with fun and active recreational activities throughout the summer relies upon a strong workforce. As one of the largest employers of youth, we are making important investments in building our seasonal workforce pipeline disrupted by the pandemic," Rosa Escareño, General Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Park District said in a news release. "We are investing in youth by reducing cost barriers on training and building robust workforce and life-skills training."

After they apply for a lifeguard position, candidates will join a Lifeguard Training Academy – which will be composed of a qualifying lifeguard skills test, an American Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard Certification course, and a Park District Safety Operations Lifeguard Training class. Those who successful complete those programs will be onboarded as Chicago Park District lifeguards, the Park District said.

The Chicago Park District is covering the $85 cost of the Red Cross training – in an effort to make sure it can hire enough lifeguards.

The Park District notes that Chicago lifeguards are among the best trained in the whole industry.

If you or someone you know is interested, this is the link to apply.