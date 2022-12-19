13-year-old boy, woman killed when train hits car in Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman are dead after the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a Metra train Sunday afternoon in Ingleside in Lake County, Illinois.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra, a 70-year-old man of unincorporated Antioch, was traveling southbound on Wilson Road when the warning lights and gates lowered. The driver of the Hyundai did not slow and drove through the gate, directly into the train's path.

The westbound train struck the driver's side of the car.

A sheriff's deputy, who was stopped at the tracks, witnessed the crash.

The 75-year-old woman was ejected from the backseat of the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured and later pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metra Police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team are investigating.