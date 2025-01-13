Metra train hits car in Chicago's south suburbs, snags line

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A car was struck by a Metra train in south suburban Robbins Monday afternoon, right before the start of the afternoon rush.

Rock Island District Line train 419, scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:02 p.m., was halted after it hit a vehicle along the rail line at the 139th Street crossing in Robbins around 3:30 p.m. The crossing is located at 139th Street and Coopers Grove Road east of Kedzie Avenue.

The car that was hit was no longer on the tracks by 4 p.m.—it was pushed down an embankment and into a wooded area. The car that was hit by the train was severely damaged, and much of the vehicle was sheared away.

There also appeared to be some front-end damage to the locomotive of the Metra train.

There was no report of any injuries on the train. It was not immediately learned whether anyone in the car was injured and how severely if so.

An ambulance and a fire engine left the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Metra police remained on the scene with a heavy-lift wrecker that dragged the vehicle out of the trees and loaded it onto a flatbed tow truck.

The Rock Island District Line was shut down after the crash. Trains were back running by the 5 p.m. hour.

The 139th Street crossing was also to be closed until further notice.

CHECK: Metra updates