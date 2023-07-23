Train hits unoccupied vehicle, causes derailment in Valparaiso, police say

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) – Multiple train cars derailed after a vehicle was struck by an eastbound train in Valparaiso Saturday morning.

Police said officers arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. and found the collision between the vehicle and train along the Canadian National Railways crossing at Franklin Street.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time, police said.

The crash caused several crossings to close throughout the day to the west of Franklin Street along the track. Multiple cars were derailed – causing further delays.

No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were present. There was no danger to the public.

Investigation into the crash led to the arrest of James Rockhill, 39, of Kouts, Indiana. He is incarcerated at the Porter County Jail on charges of railroad mischief, criminal recklessness, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Froberg Road remains closed due to the crash. Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road crossings remain closed for scheduled maintenance by Canadian National.

Cleanup from the crash is expected to be completed on Sunday – preventing additional delays or closures.

"We thank the emergency crews for their prompt attention to this accident. Public safety was our first priority and we acted quickly to assure there were no injuries or hazards to the public," said Mayor Matt Murphy. "We appreciate the patience of motorists as CN completes clean-up efforts."