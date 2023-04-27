Watch CBS News
Train derails near Wisconsin-Iowa border, 2 locomotives end up in Miss. River

DE SOTO, Wis. -- A train has derailed along the Mississippi River near the border between Wisconsin and northern Iowa, closing a state highway Thursday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WKBT.

Video posted to Facebook Thursday appears to show multiple train cars derailed in De Soto -- with some of the train cars in the water.

BNSF Railway says two of three locomotives and "an unknown number of cars carrying freights of all kinds" derailed onto the banks of the Mississippi River around 12:15 p.m.

train-derailment-in-wi-for-web.jpg
Caitlin Nolan/Local News X/TMX

Crews are now working on removal but BNSF says it is unable to give an estimated time for reopening the track.

There were two injuries reportedly involved in the incident, but few details are known so far. BNSF says one of its crew members received a medical evaluation.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 35 is closed at Highway 82 near the city of De Soto "because of an incident." 

BNSF says it has personnel headed to the scene and that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

The incident occurred about 30 miles south of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.

