Traffic disrupted on DuSable Lake Shore Drive amid resurfacing project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Traffic was disrupted on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday night amid a major resurfacing project.

Beginning at 7 p.m., all lanes of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. Traffic was detoured to Marine Drive just to the west.

The southbound lanes were to reopen around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the northbound Drive will be down to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. One lane will stay closed until Thursday.

This work had been planned for Friday, but was rescheduled due to weather.