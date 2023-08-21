Plainfield woman charged with threatening to shoot former President Trump and son Barron

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Plainfield woman has been charged with sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son, Barron, "straight in the face at any opportunity that I get."

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, has been charged with one federal count of transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce.

According to the charges, she emailed the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County, Florida, in May and June, threatening to kill the former president and his son.

"I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!" she wrote in an email on May 21, according to an affidavit from a Secret Service agent.

"I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump's (sic) head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!" she wrote in another email in June.

When Secret Service agents questioned her about the emails on June 14, she admitted sending the threats from her home in Plainfield, according to the charges.

Fiorenza was arrested on Monday morning and she made her first court appearance Monday afternoon, when a judge said her case must be heard in federal court in Florida, where the charges were filed. She is due back in federal court in Chicago on Wednesday, when the judge will decide how she will be transported to Florida to face these charges.