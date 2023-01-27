Track problem halts CTA Red Line trains at Howard terminal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Red Line trains were halted at the Howard Street terminal in Rogers Park Thursday night due to a track problem.
The Chicago Transit Authority said crews were working to restore service as of 9 p.m.
The CTA said shuttle buses are running between Howard and Belmont in both directions.
Dispatch reports about a derailed train and a power loss were not immediately confirmed.
