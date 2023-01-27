Watch CBS News
Local News

Track problem halts CTA Red Line trains at Howard terminal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Red Line trains were halted at the Howard Street terminal in Rogers Park Thursday night due to a track problem.

The Chicago Transit Authority said crews were working to restore service as of 9 p.m.

The CTA said shuttle buses are running between Howard and Belmont in both directions.

Dispatch reports about a derailed train and a power loss were not immediately confirmed.

CHECK: CTA updates

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.