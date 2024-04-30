Track fire disrupts CTA 'L' trains on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A track fire disrupted trains on the CTA Red, Brown and Purple lines during the afternoon rush Tuesday.

Trains on all the lines were halted near the Fullerton stop in Lincoln Park beginning sometime after 3:30 p.m. due to the fire.

Shuttle buses ran between the Belmont and State/Lake stations.

The transit agency was reporting trains were back moving with minor delays by 4:45 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

