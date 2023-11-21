Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Chicago track and field coach pleads guilty to fraud, cyberstalking

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Former Chicago track and field coach pleads guilty to fraud, cyberstalking
Former Chicago track and field coach pleads guilty to fraud, cyberstalking 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – A former track and field coach from Chicago pleaded guilty to victimizing women across the country by tricking them into sending nude photos online and even cyberstalking one of his own students.

Steven Waithe, 30, was arrested in 2021 on fraud charges. He worked at multiple schools including Concordia University Chicago and the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Federal prosecutors said Waithe used phony social media accounts to dupe dozens of victims.

He'll be sentenced next March.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 6:22 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.