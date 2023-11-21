Former Chicago track and field coach pleads guilty to fraud, cyberstalking

Former Chicago track and field coach pleads guilty to fraud, cyberstalking

Former Chicago track and field coach pleads guilty to fraud, cyberstalking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A former track and field coach from Chicago pleaded guilty to victimizing women across the country by tricking them into sending nude photos online and even cyberstalking one of his own students.

Steven Waithe, 30, was arrested in 2021 on fraud charges. He worked at multiple schools including Concordia University Chicago and the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Federal prosecutors said Waithe used phony social media accounts to dupe dozens of victims.

He'll be sentenced next March.