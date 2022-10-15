Watch CBS News
Toys R Us inside Macy's opens just in time for the holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Returning just in time for the holiday shopping season.

A Toys R Us shop will open inside Macy's on State Street at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It will be located on the fifth floor and will include a hands-on demonstration table to check out the hottest toys for 2022.

Families can pose for a photo with a life-size Geoffrey - the Toys R Us mascot.

Similar shops will open in Macy's locations nationwide.

