Bikers to hit the road for 45th annual Toys for Tots Parade

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicagoland Toys for Tots motorcycle parade is back at full throttle.

Thousands of motorcyclists with toys strapped to their bikes will travel north on Western Avenue from the Dan Ryan Woods.

The parade is celebrating its 45th year.

Their mission is the same - to provide gifts for children in need.

You can catch the parade today from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

