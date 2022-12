CHICAGO (CBS) The Christkindl Market is open in Daley Plaza, and if you go, you can do something special for someone else this holiday.

If you plan to swing by, make sure to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to a child in need. Or you can buy one at the market.

Thursday is the last day of the Toys For Tots toy drive at the site.

✨This Week at the Christkindlmarket✨ Entertainment, activations and pop-up vendors, that you can find at our three... Posted by Christkindlmarket Chicago on Monday, December 12, 2022