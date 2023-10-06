Watch CBS News
Tow truck driver shot, killed in Chicago

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A tow truck driver was shot overnight in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. 

Around 1:30 a.m., responding officers found the 28-year-old driver inside the tow truck with gunshot wounds to his torso, in the 3000 block of West Fifth Avenue. The tow truck had multiple bullet holes in the window. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.   

Police said a handgun was recovered next to him. 

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 5:26 AM

