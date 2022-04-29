Tours of historic Lincoln Park mansion built for Titanic survivor open to public this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a mansion originally built for one of the survivors of the Titanic.

Now, thanks to dozens of Chicago-area designers, a historic mansion in Lincoln Park will soon open for tours.

The Adler on the Park mansion, 16,000-square-foot mansion at 2700 N. Lakeview Ave., is located in Lincoln Park and it has seen a lot of changes since it was first built in 1917.

"This is a historic landmark. This was originally built by David Adler," Kim Flashner, of the Adler on the Park showcase house, said.

More than a century later, each room, about 40 of them has its own personality.

"I feel like it has such a classy majestic feel," Elizabeth Kaplan, of the Adler on the Park showcase house, said. "The ceilings are super high. The moldings are really elegant. Very intricate."

Kaplan and Flashner are Chicago-area designers.

They saw the building and an idea came to mind.

"We thought it would be nice to have a design event after COVID and everyone being on lockdown," Flashner said.

The two of them, along with 37 other designers got creative and brought life and intricacy into each room in the mansion.

"All the designers did such an incredible job, they really went all out," Kaplan said.

In one room, there are also 3D butterflies and insects on the wall.

Every thing you see in each room in the house, every unique piece from local designers is available to buy during the house tour.

And proceeds from the tour itself go to Chicago charities, Threshold and Big Shoulders Fund.

"The big picture really is just to come together and do something for the city of Chicago."

The first tour of the house is this Sunday, May 1. The tours continue every weekend through the end of May.

You can get tickets here.