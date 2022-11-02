Watch CBS News
Local News

Touhy Avenue shooting leaves woman in fair condition

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and wounded on busy Touhy Avenue in West Ridge Tuesday night.

At 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue, just west of Kedzie Avenue, when she was shot in the right leg by an unknown person, police said.

A small strip mall, a McDonald's, and some residential buildings are located on the north side of that block of Touhy Avenue, while parkland around the Winston Towers condo development is located on the south side of the block.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.