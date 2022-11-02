Touhy Avenue shooting leaves woman in fair condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and wounded on busy Touhy Avenue in West Ridge Tuesday night.

At 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue, just west of Kedzie Avenue, when she was shot in the right leg by an unknown person, police said.

A small strip mall, a McDonald's, and some residential buildings are located on the north side of that block of Touhy Avenue, while parkland around the Winston Towers condo development is located on the south side of the block.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition.