Check out the total lunar eclipse captured by CBS 2 photographer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The last total lunar eclipse we'll see until March of 2025 was visible Tuesday morning.

A lunar eclipse is when the path of our nearest neighbor in space enters the earth's shadow, during a full moon phase. It causes the moon to look red. 

CBS 2 photographer Lou Kleinberg captured the eclipse for anyone who may have missed the rare site. 

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses last a long time.

The "maximum eclipse" has passed and the total eclipse ended around 5:41 a.m.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 6:19 AM

