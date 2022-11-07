Total lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If the skies are clear Tuesday, we will get a beautiful view of a total lunar eclipse early in the morning.

A lunar eclipse is when the path of our nearest neighbor in space enters the earth's shadow during a full moon phase. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses last a long time.

Starting at 4:16 Tuesday morning, you'll be able to see the moon turn red. The "maximum eclipse" is at 4:59 a.m. and the total eclipse ends around 5:41 a.m.

The next total lunar eclipse isn't until 2025.

There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies: pic.twitter.com/hmYGKio4Mq — NASA (@NASA) November 2, 2022