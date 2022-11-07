Watch CBS News
Total lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday morning

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If the skies are clear Tuesday, we will get a beautiful view of a total lunar eclipse early in the morning.

A lunar eclipse is when the path of our nearest neighbor in space enters the earth's shadow during a full moon phase. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses last a long time.

Starting at 4:16 Tuesday morning, you'll be able to see the moon turn red. The "maximum eclipse" is at 4:59 a.m. and the total eclipse ends around 5:41 a.m.

The next total lunar eclipse isn't until 2025.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 11:58 AM

