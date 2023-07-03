Forward Torrey Craig signs 2-year deal with Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls are adding some quality depth to the roster with wing Torrey Craig agreeing to a two-year deal with a player option.

Craig played 79 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, starting 60 of those games.

He averaged 7.4 points per game and shot 39.5% from three.

At 6-foot-7, the 32-year-old can defend multiple positions.

It's a solid move for a team that was already in the top-five in the NBA in defensive rating.