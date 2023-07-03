Watch CBS News
Sports

Forward Torrey Craig signs 2-year deal with Chicago Bulls

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls are adding some quality depth to the roster with wing Torrey Craig agreeing to a two-year deal with a player option.

Craig played 79 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, starting 60 of those games.

He averaged 7.4 points per game and shot 39.5% from three.

At 6-foot-7, the 32-year-old can defend multiple positions.

It's a solid move for a team that was already in the top-five in the NBA in defensive rating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 5:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.