Tornado watch issued for much of northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for over 30 counties in Illinois including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, and Will counties.

The National Weather Service also said scattered hail up to 2 inches in size are possible across the area, as well as scattered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 2:17 PM

