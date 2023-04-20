Tornado watch issued for much of northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for over 30 counties in Illinois including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, and Will counties.

The National Weather Service also said scattered hail up to 2 inches in size are possible across the area, as well as scattered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/p56EGhD162 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 20, 2023