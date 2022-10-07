Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town.
TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.
For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.
- The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini Mott until the owners recently reconcepted and turned it into a sit-down restaurant
- The menu reflects the owners' second generation roots
- Mott Street's terrific burger is still on the menu
- Signature dishes include steak frites, with the beef marinated in Korean BBQ spices, and shrimp mac and cheese.
The next option is a good one for those who like Southern eats. Head over to Hyde Park for Southern comforts inspired by New Orleans at Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern.
- This new spot is by Erick Williams, the celebrated chef behind another Southern favorite, Virtue,
- The menu focuses on po' boy sandwiches – filled with proteins like fried shrimp, roast beef, or catfish – as well as fried chicken.
- There's even a muffuletta, a popular New Orleans sandwich, with a Chicago twist–olive giardiniera.
- The beverage program stays on theme, with cocktails like frozen hurricanes and sazeracs.
Next up is a unique option for those wanting a taste of Southeast Asia. You can savor the flavors of Cambodia at Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining in Rogers Park.
- There are very few Cambodian spots in Chicago.
- The restaurant is helmed by Mona Sang, an industry vet who previously worked with Lettuce Entertain You, and her mother.
- The pair turn out bold and traditional dishes from their home country.
- Highlights include beef skewers marinated in lemongrass, spices, and chili peppers; short ribs served with funky fish sauce; and Cambodian hot pot loaded with veggies, meats, seafood, and rice noodles.
And what's dinner without some drinks? There are plenty of places for a good bite in Chinatown but until Nine Bar recently arrived, there were no cocktail lounges.
- The bar is hidden away behind a carryout restaurant, Moon Palace Express.
- The space is dim, moody and inspired by the aesthetics of Blade Runner.
- The menu offers sakes, highballs, and Asian-influenced cocktails like an old fashioned made with rice vodka, plum wine, and barley instead of whiskey.
- There's also a small menu of snacks, such as crab Rangoons and a McKatsu sandwich featuring a crispy pork cutlet.
Finally, we've got to get desert in there. Start the weekend off right with delectable pastries from Mindy's Bakery in Wicker Park.
- James Beard Award winner and celebrated pastry chef Mindy Segal closed her beloved restaurant Hot Chocolate a few years ago, but has returned with this new bakery.
- Stop in bright and early, because items sell out quickly.
- You'll find everything from bagels and croissants to cookies and cakes.
- Segal's famous mac and cheese is also available, as are treats for your four-legged best friend.
You can read more about Mai's full list of the 15 best new restaurants in Chicago at TimeOut Chicago.
