Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town.

TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.

For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.

The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini Mott until the owners recently reconcepted and turned it into a sit-down restaurant

The menu reflects the owners' second generation roots

Mott Street's terrific burger is still on the menu

Signature dishes include steak frites, with the beef marinated in Korean BBQ spices, and shrimp mac and cheese.

The next option is a good one for those who like Southern eats. Head over to Hyde Park for Southern comforts inspired by New Orleans at Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern.

This new spot is by Erick Williams, the celebrated chef behind another Southern favorite, Virtue,

The menu focuses on po' boy sandwiches – filled with proteins like fried shrimp, roast beef, or catfish – as well as fried chicken.

There's even a muffuletta, a popular New Orleans sandwich, with a Chicago twist–olive giardiniera.

The beverage program stays on theme, with cocktails like frozen hurricanes and sazeracs.

Next up is a unique option for those wanting a taste of Southeast Asia. You can savor the flavors of Cambodia at Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining in Rogers Park.

There are very few Cambodian spots in Chicago.

The restaurant is helmed by Mona Sang, an industry vet who previously worked with Lettuce Entertain You, and her mother.

The pair turn out bold and traditional dishes from their home country.

Highlights include beef skewers marinated in lemongrass, spices, and chili peppers; short ribs served with funky fish sauce; and Cambodian hot pot loaded with veggies, meats, seafood, and rice noodles.

And what's dinner without some drinks? There are plenty of places for a good bite in Chinatown but until Nine Bar recently arrived, there were no cocktail lounges.

The bar is hidden away behind a carryout restaurant, Moon Palace Express.

The space is dim, moody and inspired by the aesthetics of Blade Runner.

The menu offers sakes, highballs, and Asian-influenced cocktails like an old fashioned made with rice vodka, plum wine, and barley instead of whiskey.

There's also a small menu of snacks, such as crab Rangoons and a McKatsu sandwich featuring a crispy pork cutlet.

Finally, we've got to get desert in there. Start the weekend off right with delectable pastries from Mindy's Bakery in Wicker Park.

James Beard Award winner and celebrated pastry chef Mindy Segal closed her beloved restaurant Hot Chocolate a few years ago, but has returned with this new bakery.

Stop in bright and early, because items sell out quickly.

You'll find everything from bagels and croissants to cookies and cakes.

Segal's famous mac and cheese is also available, as are treats for your four-legged best friend.

You can read more about Mai's full list of the 15 best new restaurants in Chicago at TimeOut Chicago.