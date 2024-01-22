DePaul Blue Demons fire head men's basketball coach Tony Stubblefield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amid a dismal 3-15 season, DePaul University has fired Blue Demons men's basketball coach Tony Stubblefield.

The Blue Demons are winless in Big East play in Stubblefield's third season, and finished no better than 9th in the conference in his first two full seasons.

DePaul Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy today announced the change.

"After evaluating the current state of our men's basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position," Peevy said in a release. "We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals."

Stubblefield went 28-54 (.341) in two-plus seasons as head coach at DePaul, going 15-16 (.484) in his first year, and 10-23 (.303) last year.

Assistant coach Matt Brady will serve as interim head coach while DePaul searches for Stubblefield's full-time replacement.