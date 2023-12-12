Tony Okani leads UIC Flames with 15 points as they fall to Green Bay

CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 31 points and Elijah Jones tipped in the game-winning shot with 0.5 seconds left to give Green Bay a 70-68 victory over UIC on Tuesday night.

Reynolds drove the lane and then shot an off-balanced jumper that rimmed out, but Jones was underneath for the putback.

Reynolds also contributed three steals and three assists for the Phoenix (5-6). David Douglas Jr. scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Jones had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

Toby Okani led the Flames (6-4) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Isaiah Rivera added 13 points for UIC. Jaden Brownell also had 12 points.