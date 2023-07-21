Remembering the late Tony Bennett and his legendary concerts at Ravinia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sweet look back at one of the many times as Ravinia crowds serenaded singer Tony Bennett on his birthday.

The legendary crooner died Friday morning in New York at 96.

Bennett remains the performer most associated with the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, appearing more than 40 times.

On Friday, CBS 2 spoke with Nick Pullia, who worked communications at Ravinia for years, and he had the pleasure of interacting with Bennett often.

Pullia said Bennett was a true gentleman who called Ravinia one of his favorites, performing to sell-out crowds with multiple generations of fans making up the audience.

"There was a certain class and exuberance for what he did. You felt it, you know. And it was hard to fight the impulse to sing along because it was you. He made everybody feel like a star," Pullia said.

Pullia added, "He was the person that everybody looked forward to, you know, and there's a reason for that. It's not just about talent. It's about making people feel good."

Even in his 90s, Pullia said Bennett could still hit the high notes.

And you may not know Bennett is a talented painter, creating an original work of art painting he called "Ravinia Music Under the Stars."

An on-canvas impression of the park in 1988 is still on display on the festival rounds; prints are available at the Ravinia gift shop and online.

Ravinia fondly remembers the generous spirit that @itstonybennett shared with Chicago in more than 40 appearances. From his first earth-moving concert on July 25, 1984, Bennett quickly earned an open invitation to perform at Ravinia every year. pic.twitter.com/eTn10CIm3w — Ravinia Festival ® (@RaviniaFestival) July 21, 2023