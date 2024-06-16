Who won Tony Awards for 2024: Full list of winners and nominees

Ariana DeBose's Tony Awards preview Ariana DeBose on hosting the Tony Awards for the third time 05:32

"The Outsiders" took home the award for best musical and "Stereophonic" earned the coveted best play award at the 2024 Tony Awards, as the best of Broadway was honored Sunday night.

"Hell's Kitchen," the jukebox musical featuring songs by and inspired by the life of Alicia Keys, and "Stereophonic," a play that, while not a musical, does feature several original songs from Arcade Fire's Will Butler, both earned the most nominations with 13 each coming into the night. While "Hell's Kitchen" missed out on best musical, Maleah Joi Moon, the show's star, won best lead actress in a musical for her first ever Tony Award win.

Several movie and TV stars were also nominated for Tony Awards for their performances this year, including Jessica Lange, Rachel McAdams, Sarah Paulson — who won best lead actress in a play — and Daniel Radcliffe, — who won best featured actor in a musical for his role in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along."

Ariana DeBose returned to host the main program for the third year in a row. Several awards were given out before the TV broadcast began, during "The Tony Awards: Act One," hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The show featured performances from every best musical nominee, including a surprise performance from Alicia Keys and Jay-Z, and also featured a musical number from "Stereophonic."

Below is a full list of winners and nominees:

Best Musical

"The Outsiders" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"Suffs"



"Water for Elephants"

Best Play

"Stereophonic" — Winner

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

"Mother Play"

"Prayer for the French Republic"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell's Kitchen" — Winner

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"

Kelli O'Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"



Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"

Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"



Brian d'Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate" — Winner

Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"

Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People" — Winner

William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, "Stereophonic" — Winner

Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"

Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"

Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"

Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" — Winner

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"

Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"

Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic" — Winner

Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"

Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Lila Neugebauer, "Appropriate"

Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Direction of a Musical

Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders" — Winner

Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Michael Greif, "Hell's Kitchen"

Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"

Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

Roger Bart, "Back to the Future: The Musical"

Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell's Kitchen"

Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"

Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kecia Lewis, "Hell's Kitchen" — Winner

Shoshana Bean, "Hell's Kitchen"

Amber Iman, "Lempicka"

Nikki M. James, "Suffs"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python's Spamalot"

Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"



Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"Suffs" — Winner

"Days of Wine and Roses"

"Here Lies Love"

"Stereophonic"

"The Outsiders"



Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate" — Winner

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Gutenberg! The Musical!"

"The Who's Tommy"



Best Book of a Musical

"Suffs" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Notebook"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Costume Design of a Play

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding" — Winner

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"



"Stereophonic"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

"The Great Gatsby" — Winner

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"



"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Orchestrations

"Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"The Outsiders"



"Stereophonic"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" — Winner

"Back to the Future: The Musical"

"Hell's Kitchen"



"Here Lies Love"

"Lempicka"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

"Stereophonic" — Winner

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Choreography

"Illinoise" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Here Lies Love"

"The Outsiders"



"Water for Elephants"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

"The Outsiders" — Winner

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"Water for Elephants"



Best Lighting Design of a Play

"Appropriate" — Winner

"An Enemy of the People"

"Grey House"

"Prayer for the French Republic"

"Stereophonic"

Best Sound Design of a Play

"Stereophonic" — Winner

"Appropriate"

"Grey House"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

"The Outsiders" — Winner

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Here Lies Love"

"Merrily We Roll Along"