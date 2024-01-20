Tominaga's late 3 helps Nebraska beat Northwestern 75-69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga hit a deep 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to allow Nebraska to beat Northwestern for the first time since 2019, defeating the Wildcats 75-69 on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska had lost seven straight to the Wildcats and trail in the all-time series 13-10.

Nebraska held an 11-point lead, 65-54 with under 10 minutes left, but Brooks Barnhizer fueled a Northwestern comeback to tie the game at 65 on a Ryan Langborg free throw with 3:57 left. C.J. Wilcher scored at the basket to put Nebraska back in front and Tominaga scored a layup, then hit a pair of free throws for a 71-65 lead. Barnhizer powered inside for a layup and Boo Buie hit two free throws with 49 seconds left to get the Wildcats within two, 71-69, but Tominaga's 3 as the shot clock wound down iced the win.

Nebraska committed 18 turnovers, with the Wildcats turning them into 17 points and fueling their late comeback.

Josiah Allick led Nebraska (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) with 15 points, with Tominaga adding 14 points and six rebounds after hitting 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Brice Williams scored 12 points with Jamarques Lawrence and Wilcher chipping in 10 each.

Barnhizer scored six first-half points and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Northwestern (13-5, 4-3). Langborg added 15 points with five rebounds and four steals.

Nebraska plays host to Ohio State on Tuesday. Northwestern plays host to No. 14 Illinois on Wednesday.

