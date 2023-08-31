Watch CBS News
Cook Co. Sheriff Tom Dart to highlight how naloxone can save overdose patients

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Sheriff Tom Dart raising awareness about naloxone for International Overdose Awareness Day
Sheriff Tom Dart raising awareness about naloxone for International Overdose Awareness Day 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County sheriff is marking International Overdose Awareness Day by calling attention to how naloxone can help save lives.

Sheriff Tom Dart is joining Cermak Health and the South Side Heroin Opioid Task Force to highlight how naloxone can help people who overdose on opioids.

In addition to training, the groups are working on distribution efforts. They want the public to know where they can get treatment resources.

In Kane County, the health department is holding a free Narcan drive-thru event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The department is located at 1240 North Highland in Aurora.

There will also be a five-minute training to recognize an overdose and a kit including two doses of Narcan - a nasal spray that can reverse an overdose.

