Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler killed, infant among 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lakeshore Drive

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toddler has died, and an infant is among three others injured in a crash on DuSable Lakeshore Drive late Sunday morning. 

Chicago Police say a 31-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lakeshore Drive just before noon when he lost control of his vehicle, striking multiple objects. 

A 3-year-old girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

A 9-month-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, and a 25-year-old woman were all hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 6:31 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.