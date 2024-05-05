Toddler killed, infant among 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lakeshore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toddler has died, and an infant is among three others injured in a crash on DuSable Lakeshore Drive late Sunday morning.

Chicago Police say a 31-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lakeshore Drive just before noon when he lost control of his vehicle, striking multiple objects.

A 3-year-old girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 9-month-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, and a 25-year-old woman were all hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.