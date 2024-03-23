Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler injured in Gaza bombing honored in Chicago suburb

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Two-year-old injured in Gaza bombing honored in Willowbrook
Two-year-old injured in Gaza bombing honored in Willowbrook 01:02

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A young child who suffered a severe leg injury in a bombing in Gaza was honored Saturday night at an event in Willowbrook. 

Two-year-old Jude and his father first arrived in Chicago about two weeks ago. 

They are staying at the Ronald McDonald House while Jude receives treatment for his leg injury. 

Jude's mother was killed in the attack as she put her body over him to protect him. 

CBS 2 spoke with Jude's father through an interpreter. 

"There are countless children who are still in need," he said. "They all deserve the same level of help and treatment and medical attention, not only for children in Gaza but all of Palestine. Children are in need now more than ever." 

Right now doctors at Shriner's fear the boy's injured leg may end up shorter than his other leg. 

Jude and his father made it to Chicago with the help of the nonprofit Palestinian Children's Relief Fund.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 11:05 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.