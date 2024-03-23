Toddler injured in Gaza bombing honored in Chicago suburb

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A young child who suffered a severe leg injury in a bombing in Gaza was honored Saturday night at an event in Willowbrook.

Two-year-old Jude and his father first arrived in Chicago about two weeks ago.

They are staying at the Ronald McDonald House while Jude receives treatment for his leg injury.

Jude's mother was killed in the attack as she put her body over him to protect him.

CBS 2 spoke with Jude's father through an interpreter.

"There are countless children who are still in need," he said. "They all deserve the same level of help and treatment and medical attention, not only for children in Gaza but all of Palestine. Children are in need now more than ever."

Right now doctors at Shriner's fear the boy's injured leg may end up shorter than his other leg.

Jude and his father made it to Chicago with the help of the nonprofit Palestinian Children's Relief Fund.