'To help change lives': Englewood chef starts eatery, training program to give back to the community

Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye.

What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.

Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out.

"Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."

They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near 63rd and Ashland, but don't be quick to call it a restaurant.

"I would not say restaurant. I would say restaurant training program. This is where the real work comes in."

Because just beyond the order station, stoves and grills is a back classroom for cooking demonstrations and books. A feast for the mind.

"We're not in it for the profit. We're in it to help change lives for people in the neighborhood," Fuery said.

He plans to hire culinary trainees, as he calls them, to learn the craft. They'll go through a multiple-week program, not only perfecting specialty dishes that hit the menu, but also how to empathize with dishwashers, cashiers and waiters.

That's because they will fill-in those positions as well, as real customers try their dishes.

"The luxury of making mistakes, without getting fired, like at a regular restaurant, when you mess up. Usually because the bottom line is profit."

Fuery has a heart for helping others because many helped *him get here.

"This is a 10 year vision finally coming to life," Fuery said.

Just recently, the city said "no" to a business license.

"They had a lien on me from 2010 and I couldn't pay it," Fuery said.

Community groups like Teamwork Englewood and the Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation helped secure a payment plan.

He's now open and on track to serve the public, looking for trainees.

"People are always thinking of crime and violence. Well, they can't do that if they have a job," Fuery said,

Feeding a hunger for change, by lending a helping hand. Right now, Chef Fuery is looking to get sponsors to help pay trainees for their work and provide uniforms.

A grand opening for the business is planned for later this month.