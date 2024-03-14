Neighbors say tire slasher has been caught on camera in Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors were warning each other Thursday, after a man was caught on camera slashing tires on the city's West and Southwest sides.

Social media turns up several posts over the last week and a half – reporting stretches of streets with several tires slashed.

Police said they are investigating after multiple cars were found slashed in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street in Pilsen earlier this month.

Residents shared surveillance video, showing a man who is seen backing up to a car and crouching down. The same man was recorded from another angle backing up to another car, leaning down, and moving his hand toward the tire.

He then leans on a third car in the video, and then ducks down less than a minute later behind a fourth.

Police confirm they're looking into the incidents on Paulina Street - reported just before 2 a.m. Sunday, March 3, in one of the earliest incidents they're investigating.

Pilsen Neighborhood

Since then, social media posts put the same man at the scene of tire vandalisms at 18th and Throop streets, also in Pilsen - and more than six miles away at 53rd Street and Kilbourn Avenue in Archer Heights-West Elsdon Sunday night.

There are still more tire slashings reported on social media at Jefferson and Canalport streets on Wednesday, and three more near Morgan and Cullerton streets Tuesday. These locations are also in Pilsen.

"I was pretty nervous," said Elaine Zmuda. "I went to go check my car right after."

Zmuda first moved to Pilsen in 2020, and heard about the tire vandalism through a neighbor. Her car was OK Thursday, though the situation is frustrating for people who love the neighborhood.

"Honestly, annoyed and frustrated. Like for the most part, I love living here. It is a great neighborhood," Zmuda said. "But that, you know, hearing about people's tires being slashed makes me nervous to feel comfortable living here the way I'd like to."

Police told us Belmont Area detectives are investigating several of the tire slashing cases - though nobody was in custody late Thursday.