McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes featuring new tiny stores open in McHenry

MCHENRY, Ill. (CBS) -- today's a big day for small-business owners in McHenry.

It's a story we first brought you in the spring, the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes officially opened for business at 10 a.m. Friday.

The tiny shop development downtown was built with the help of students from McHenry Community High School.

Junior Kilynn Axelson helped with the build and is looking forward to seeing it open for business.

"It's like a really big accomplishment to show how much work we put into this for it to now finally be done and now brought to life. Because it used to be shown on paper what it's going to look like and now standing in front of it, seeing it in person is just a really big accomplishment," she said.

The Riverwalk Shoppes are made up of ten shops - some of which will be run by current and former students.