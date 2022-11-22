$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Tinley Park 7-Eleven

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It wasn't the $93 million jackpot, but someone in Tinley Park scored big in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing at the 7-Eleven at 7601 W. 159th St., check your numbers. Someone matched all five numbers to win a $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were: 7-28-62-63-64.

The 7-Eleven store takes home a $10,000 bonus for selling that prize ticket.