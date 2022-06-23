Timothy O'Donnell of Chicago sentenced to nearly three years in prison for torching Chicago Police SUV during 2020 unrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Wednesday for setting a Chicago Police sport-utility vehicle on fire amid unrest and violence downtown two years ago.

Timothy O'Donnell was sentenced to 34 months, or two years and 10 months, in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges earlier this year.

A witness photo shows the suspect opening the gas cap of a CPD car.

Photos of suspect after the car is engulfed in flames.

O'Donnell was disguised in a Joker mask when he destroyed the police vehicle, but was easily identifiable from a neck tattoo, authorities said in June 2020.

Timothy O'Donnell

Photographs from witnesses, show O'Donnell opening the gas cap of the squad car in the 200 block of North State Street during unrest on May 30, 2020 following protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Another photo shows O'Donnell sitting on the street as the car erupts in flames. Another photo depicts him standing in front the engulfed vehicle, wearing the mask but also showing his neck tattoo with the word "Pretty."

Officials reported Tuesday that about 90 city vehicles, mostly police cars, were damaged in the violence that evening. About 20 vehicles were destroyed.