Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield evacuated, all students safe, after bomb threat

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A middle school in southwest suburban Plainfield has been evacuated as police investigate a bomb threat against the school, police said.

Joliet Police said officers responded to a bomb threat at the school shortly after 1 p.m., and all students and staff were immediately evacuated.

Police officers with K9s conducted an extensive search of the school, and cleared the building. As of 3:15 p.m., there was no indication of an active shooter, and no injuries had been reported, police said.

School officials said students and staff were safely evacuated to nearby River View Elementary school.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 2:26 PM

