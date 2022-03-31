Tim Anderson's suspension reduced after appeal; he can play with White Sox on Sunday, April 10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- White Sox star Tim Anderson's three-game suspension has been knocked down to two games after an appeal.

The shortstop will have to pay a $10,000 fine for his involvement in a benches-clearing incident last September in Detroit, where he made contact with an umpire.

Anderson will be able to make his season debut on Sunday, April 10 – where else, but against the Tigers again in Detroit.

The White Sox season opener will also be against the Tigers on Friday, April 8.