Anderson of White Sox, Ramírez of Guardians among 6 ejections in bench-clearing brawl

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians exchanged punches at second base Saturday night, triggering a bench-clearing melee in the sixth inning that led to six ejections.

Ramírez appeared to connect with a right hand to the face of Anderson, who fell backward to the ground.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase, and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol were ejected for their actions later in a fight that included multiple flare-ups on the infield and in foul territory. It took 15 minutes before order was restored.

The altercation began when Ramírez slid headfirst into second with an RBI double and Anderson stood over him, straddling Ramírez. When Ramírez got up, he pointed his finger at Anderson and yelled, prompting them to square off.

Anderson threw the first punch, setting off a fight that saw both dugouts and bullpens empty onto the infield at Progressive Field. Sarbaugh and Clase were the primary figures in subsequent escalations during the delay.

Anderson had to be forcibly taken into the dugout by members of the coaching staff, but returned to the field several minutes later from the clubhouse. Chicago teammate Andrew Vaughn physically carried Anderson down the steps following the latter outburst.

The White Sox held a 5-1 lead when the game was delayed.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports