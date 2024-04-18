As Marlins take on Cubs, Tim Anderson returns to Chicago for first time since leaving Sox

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs' four-game series with the Miami Marlins will start Friday, after a Thursday night game at Wrigley Field had to be postponed because of the rain.

They will also play a split doubleheader on Saturday. Patrick Wisdom has rejoined the Cubs for the first tome after starting the season on the injured list with a back issue.

Meanwhile, former White Sox star Tim Anderson is now with Miami. He is back in Chicago for the first time after a tough ending on the South Side.

"A lot of my decisions as well, you know, off the field kind of interrupted things as well. We understood that, and it's hard to win when you don't have the right guys to go out and compete – you know what I mean? And you want to win," Anderson said. "The last year that I spent there was tough, and you know, to finally be able to make it through again on the other side, you know, I'm happy, in a great place, you know, my smile's back – and I'm back on my dream."

In November, the White Sox declined a $114-million option for this season on the two-time All-Star shortstop, and bought him out for $1 million.

Anderson had spent eight seasons with the Sox.

The 2023 season was Anderson's worst. He batted an average of .245 with only one home run and 25 RBIs.

In February, Anderson agreed to a one-year contract with Miami worth $5 million.