TikTok violinist Demola Babafemi to perform in Hyde Park Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Demola Babafemi can make any place in the world his stage.

"My main purpose is to entertain people, and not just people's body but entertain people's the soul," Demola said.

Demola is driven by a clear purpose. Take one look at his social media and it's also clear he doesn't fit into any one category.

His style is as eclectic as his music, which ranges from pop, hip hop, R&B and rock to reggae, afro beats and classical.

"When I listen to music, it's one sound for me. It's not like this sound, this style, this style," He said. "I don't know how people can play different styles. For me, I just hear it and I'm like okay. For me, it just happens naturally."

Natural is a good word for it. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Demola first picked up a violin in church but was never actually taught how to play. He is self-taught and can play by ear.

"I wanted to play songs that I listened to in church but I also wanted to play songs I was hearing on the radio and be cool with my friends so I would listen to songs on the radio and I'd play them," Demola said. "My friends would be like, ah you can play that? That's how it all started for me."

Demola's talent led him to join several professional orchestras before setting out for his solo career. In 2015, he moved to the states. In 2016, he started a few social media accounts. That changed everything.

"A lot of people would not have known me if I wasn't on social media," He said.

Several, much larger, accounts shared his videos, which fueled quick and sizable growth. Now, Demola Violinist has more than 350,000 followers on Instagram and 1.1 million on TikTok, leading to collaborations, partnerships and sold-out concerts all over the world.

"Every time people come to my concerts, they are taken to a whole other level," He said. "They leave there not wanting to leave. They be like, 'oh we gotta go, people leave there with sunshine on their faces and sunshine on their hearts. Moonlight in their darkness. That's exactly what I'm going to do, make people feel good."

You can see Demola at Promontory in Hyde Park on Friday.