Word of tightened security at Chicago airports after vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Security has been heightened airports across the country – including O'Hare and Midway international airports in Chicago – after sources said two people were killed in a vehicle explosion on a U.S.-Canada border crossing.

The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon at Rainbow Bridge, a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls, in western New York upstate. Officials say four U.S.-Canada border crossings in the region have been closed as investigators respond to the situation.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News two people died inside the vehicle that exploded.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, there were no major delays or cancellations at O'Hare as of early Wednesday evening, and there did not appear to be anything out of the normal in terms of security.

But with federal officials trying to figure out if the car blast in upstate New York was deliberate or not, security experts across the country, and including O'Hare and Midway, is elevated.

If security was beefed up, airport officials did not explain how. But extra parking enforcement workers were seen moving vehicles along outside Terminal 1 at O'Hare late Wednesday afternoon.

We know vehicles sometimes wait to pick up people in arrivals at O'Hare. But in light of the explosion, don't expect to suit for long if you're coming to the airport.

We have also reached out to the FBI and the Chicago Department of Aviation for additional information.

Travelers said concerns about security were not what they wanted to hear before heading to the airport.

"That's shocking. You don't expect to hear that. I never would expect to walk into the airport and hear that right now, so that's kind of scary," said traveler Claud Thomas. "It does make you think twice about, you know, coming out on the big holidays like this – a little scarier than normal."

In the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, there had been conflicting early reports about which direction the car was traveling, but Wednesday afternoon a senior U.S. law enforcement official told CBS News the car was coming from the U.S. side. The official said it hit the customs station and the vehicle is charred. It is not yet known why the car exploded, though New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul in a news conference later Wednesday said at this time "there is no sign of terrorist involvement" in the "horrific" explosion.

Hochul said the border patrol officer in the customs station was injured and taken to a hospital.

She also said there was a "local individual" from western New York in the vicinity of the crash before it occurred, but she did not provide further details.

The senior law enforcement official told CBS News that the nationalities of the two people who died are not yet known.