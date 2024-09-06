Optimism means tickets aren't coming cheap for Chicago Bears home opener

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears open their season this Sunday, and with No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams as lead quarterback—there is some buzz this year.

Some fans are even brave enough to ask whether maybe, just maybe, a new version of "The Super Bowl Shuffle" might be warranted for the first time since 1985.

What does all this mean? For right now, it means the opener Sunday is a hot ticket that won't come cheap.

Brothers Max and Benny Kreissel are only 12 and 9, respectively, but they're old enough to be aware of what it might take to go to the Bears season opener at Soldier Field on Sunday. With that in mind, they set up a lemonade and bottled water stand at Bosworth and Waveland avenues about five city blocks west of Wrigley Field—which was the Bears' first home stadium long ago.

They sold lemonade to Cubs and Yankees baseball fans Friday, for $2 a cup or bottle.

CBS

"I've never been to a Bears game, and the ticket prices are so high, so I'm trying to get some money," said Max.

As of late Friday, the boys had already raised more than $250. But talking with their dad, it seems sometimes the boys are actually getting farther from their goal when tracking ticket prices.

"I don't know where these people get all this money," said Steve Buzil of Sit Close Tickets.

Ticket brokers said the Caleb Williams effect is driving up prices by 30% to 40%. A study by sports betting site GamingToday.com showed the Bears have the fourth-highest average ticket price.

"You've got to be crazy to spend $1,000 a seat to go sit for three hours somewhere," Buzil said, "and I'm in the business 35 years, and I'm telling you it's crazy."

One season ticket owner shared his take. His seats for Sunday, with a face value of $250, sold for about $599 each.

He pocketed more than $1,000 on the optimism ahead of the Bears opener.

That confidence does not surprise the Kreissel boys. The last Bears Super Bowl victory on Jan. 26, 1986, happened more than 20 years before either of them were born—and the Bears' most recent Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 4, 2007, was long before their time too—but they're optimistic about the future.

"They're really cool to watch," said Benny. "They lose a lot, but I think they might have a good chance—because they got a couple new and good players."

The boys also are donating 20% of their earnings for charity before heading to a home game.

Meanwhile, experts say the ticket prices would likely come down if the Bears don't like up to fan optimism. But the Kreissel boys say the only pivot they expect is in their business plan.

"And maybe in the winter, I'll do a hot chocolate stand," said Max.

Free CTA rides for Bears fans

The Chicago Transit Authority is offering Bears fans a free ride home on Sunday. Some buses and trains will be free following the noon home opener against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Fans can hop on CTA bus Route 128—the Soldier Field Express—before the game. Bus Route 146, the Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express, will also be free after the game.

Fans can also grab an 'L' train at the Roosevelt station. The Red, Green, and Orange lines will be offering free rides.