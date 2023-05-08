Tickets now available for Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson's inauguration
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tickets are now available for the inauguration of Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.
Johnson will be inaugurated on May 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Credit Union One Arena - also known as U.I.C Pavilion. Tickets are free and must be reserved online.
Doors will open for the event at 8:30 a.m. Organizers recommend arriving early.
