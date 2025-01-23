Slow warmup ahead in Chicago. Here's how warm it's going to get

Warmup on the way in Chicago

Warmup on the way in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the overnight snow system leaves the area, Chicago's highs are continuing to move out of single digits on Thursday.

Gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour and highs near 20 degrees are expected on Thursday.

Friday sees sunshine but little temperature change. The real warmup begins on Saturday as highs climb to the upper 30s with sunny skies.

Forecast at a glance

Thursday: Increasing sunshine. High of 20. NW wind 15 gusting to 25.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low of 5.

Friday: Sunny and a high of 22.

Saturday: A real warmup with sunshine and 36.