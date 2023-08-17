U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive in Chicago for the Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (CBS) – You might have noticed something special in the air over Chicago Thursday afternoon.

The famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in the city ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show to perform a drill over Lake Michigan. But to make it, they had a little mid-air assist.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was in the air for the refueling mission to see how it was done.

The meet-up took place a little later than expected because two of the Thunderbirds had problems getting off the ground. But once they met up, it was a well-oiled, and well-fueled, operation.

It's quite the process when considering how delicate the operation is, with both of the aircraft used for refueling both traveling around 600 miles per hour.

CBS 2 was aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker with an Air National Guard crew from downstate Scott Air Force Base.

As the name implies, it's a gas station in the sky. On Thursday, the Thunderbirds were looking to offload nearly 40,000 pounds. That's the equivalent of about 852 gallons per jet.

For one pilot, the drill was a return to his hometown and his roots.

"I was fortunate to fly in the air show last year," said Major Patrick Burke, a Schaumburg native. "Which was just a surreal experience because sitting and watching the air show as a kid really piqued my interest in aviation and then sent me down the career path that I follow today."

Spectators can learn more about the process at the Air and Water Show this weekend. Keep an eye out for the plane CBS 2 was in as it will be in the air helping the Thunderbirds refuel for the aerial show, and possibly inspiring the next generation of pilots.