Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Peotone

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead after three vehicles crash in Peotone Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road west of 104th Avenue.

The Peotone Fire Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One driver was killed. The other two did not need to be hospitalized.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 4:37 PM

