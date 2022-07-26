Three teens walk into Area One Police HQ after being shot

Three gunshot victims drive themselves to Area One Police HQ

Three gunshot victims drive themselves to Area One Police HQ

CHICAGO (CBS) --Three teens were rushed to area hospitals Monday night after walking into the Wentworth District/Area One police headquarters with gunshot wounds.

Police said at 9:20 p.m., the victims were in a car headed east in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone else in the car fired shots.

The victims were able to drive to Area One/Wentworth (2nd) District police station, at 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. in the Fuller Park community.

Two were reported in serious-to-critical condition, and a third in fair-to-serious condition. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and neck. A 17-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. An 18-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the shoulder.

A fourth person suffered a non-gunshot-related injury, according to the Fire Department.

A car was parked in front of the police station with all its doors wide open as of 10 p.m. It was not clear whether the car was related to the shooting or the victims.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.