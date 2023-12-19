Three people hospitalized from scene of Chicago high-rise fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening from a fire in a high-rise building in the Uptown neighborhood.

The fire started around 5 p.m. at the Ella Flagg Young Apartments, a Chicago Housing Authority seniors' development at 4645 N. Sheridan Rd.

The fire was in one unit on the fourth floor of the building.

Two of the people rushed to the hospital were in serious-to-critical condition, while one was in good condition, the Fire Department said.