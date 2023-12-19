Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people hospitalized from scene of Chicago high-rise fire

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening from a fire in a high-rise building in the Uptown neighborhood.

The fire started around 5 p.m. at the Ella Flagg Young Apartments, a Chicago Housing Authority seniors' development at 4645 N. Sheridan Rd.

The fire was in one unit on the fourth floor of the building.

Two of the people rushed to the hospital were in serious-to-critical condition, while one was in good condition, the Fire Department said.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 6:22 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.